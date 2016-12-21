AT&T Unveils Free 'Call Protect' App To Protect Devices Against Automated Robocalls

The U.S. Federal Communications previously asked all its fellow wireless companies to offer free robocall blocking services. Now it seems that AT&T has taken its first step in blocking automated calls after just five months of that announcement made by the United State's cellular communication regulatory board. The company today launched its first ever complementary service app targeted to stop such robocalls: 'AT&T Call Protect'

According to MacRumors, the app dedicated to protecting all calling enabled devices from automated or robocalls works in two manners. Firstly, it automatically blocks all the suspicious and spam calls to enter calling devices. And the second mode which is regarded as the manual one, AT&T Call Protect shows message threads denoting the call is malicious or a spam when such number rings a user's device. The latter process requires a user to be in an atmosphere where HD Voice Support can be enabled.

As per an official report by AT&T' Newsroom, the tremendous protective app can be easily downloaded from the MYAT&T account section. AT&T Call Protect app allows all AT&T customers to take the advantage of this app and thereby block all unnecessary calls. However, the activation may take some moments and it requires some easy steps to be followed while the installation process is going on.

Furthermore, the app also allows users to look at call details, receive spam warnings, block specific numbers and turn on and off Automatic Fraud Blocking. However, the app requires an iOS or Android OS smartphone to be eligible for HD Voice calling support. AT&T have also surfaced a warns that automatic blocking may block wanted phone calls and certain essential contacts. This means users would potentially have to manually whitelist certain numbers to make sure they aren't blocked by AT&T Call Protect. The AT&T Call Protect App is now available for free in official App stores.