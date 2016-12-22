Hurry, Get A LG V10 AT&T Unlocked Android Phone At Just $259.99 For Four Days Only At DailySteals

All those waiting for a great deal in phablets should be happy to learn that the LG V10 is being offered at $259.99 only for four days.

According to a report published by GSM Arena, the LG V10 will be on sale at DailySteals at a price $200 cheaper than at other outlets during the four days of the sale.

The report also mentions the fact that LG phablet is the AT&T's V10 that is available on sale without any conditions to be met. In fact, the customer has a choice of two colors - opal blue or black.

Advertisement

The LG V10 product is vividly described in DailySteals website. The model on sale is the LG V10 H900 64GB AT&T Unlocked 4G LTE Hexa-Core Android Phone in which the customer gets LG V10, Battery, USB Cable, Charger and Quick Start Guide.

The LG V10 hosts a number of attractive features. The phablet comes with a 5.7-inch LCD touchscreen, runs on Android v5.1 Lollipop and hosts Hexa-Core processor.

The 16 megapixel camera is replete with features such as laser auto focus, LED flash, face/smile detection and geo tagging. There is also a 5 megapixel duo front camera as well as video capture and stereo sound recording.

The network features include all the standard ones such as WLAN Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and hotspot. The smartphone is NFC enabled and comes with an infrared port, FM radio and microUSB. The smartphone features a removable 3,000 mAh lithium ion battery.

Advertisement

One of the standout features of the LG V10 is the simplicity of creating a story and the ability to share easily with just one tap. With the Steady Record feature users can record life's vicissitudes quickly and effectively. The Manual Video Mode (similar to high-end camcorders) feature allows the user to record in real time creatively.

Customers have to hurry as the offer is too good to be true lasting for four days only; not often is a price reduced by as much as $200 on an original $460 price.