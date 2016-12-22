'Destiny' The Dawning Latest News & Updates: Here's The Steps and Tricks On How To Acquire The New Poison Apple Sparrow

"Destiny" has been around since 2014 but its developer, "Bungie", is still making updates to the game to make it more pleasurable to its players. Last December 13, the developer has launched its seasonal update for the game, "The Dawning."

According to Attack of the Fanboy, this current update to the game gives players new quests in the Tower, new activities to join in like the Sparrow Racing League, a new Record Book with new prizes for the Winter Season, changes to Xur's Inventory, and a variety of fixes and modifications to the game.

The report further claimed about tips on how to acquire the new Poison Apple Sparrow in the Sparrow Racing League quest. Just follow the instructions below.

The 'Speed Kills' Quest

As reported by iTech Post, after hitting Rank 2 reputation in Sparrow Racing League, the "Speed Kills" quest will be available for the players at Amanda Holliday. Be sure to play some Sparrow Racing League and pick up the corresponding daily bounties for faster reputation. Killing Devil Splicers in the Plaguelands is the first step to this quest. The players have to get 100 kills to complete this step of the quest and are best done in Archon's Forge, where they can find high numbers of Splicers.

Defeat Champions

This next step will require the player to go back to the Challenge of the Elders where they will need to defeat Champions. It should be quite easier now that the Light Level has been raised to 400, and they could even do it alone. Players need to pick up an Elders' Sigil from Variks in the Reef and enter the Challenge of the Elders, either solo or with friends, and simply defeat all the bosses in stages 1 to 3.

Speed Run Specific Missions

In this fourth step of the quest, the players will have to finish certain Story Missions - specifically, Fear's Embrace and Outbound Signal. This is a time limit and very much like last year's Sparrow League Quest which gave out the Nightsteed Sparrow. This year, however, they will be rewarded the Poison Apple Sparrow after finishing these specific Story Missions. Note that these specific quests are highlighted in purple.

Collect the Poison Apple Sparrow

Return to Amanda Holliday to finish the quest and collect your new Poison, Apple Sparrow. Now this weapon might not be legendary when it comes to its statistics, but it is highly desired because of its rarity. That is if they are still interested in collecting everything in "Destiny."