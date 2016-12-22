Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Dark Tower' Movie Reportedly One Of the Successful Film In 2017; Sony Pictures Just Recently Dropped A New Poster Features Roland & Jake's Course

By Anna Gean
Dec 22, 2016
The producers of the film, "The Dark Tower" is now all set to release the movie in the mid-2017. The film is based on the series of novels of the same name written by Stephen King, the character of Roland Deschain will be played by Idris Elba. Rumors at rife suggesting that the trailer of the movie is expected to drop surprisingly around Christmas.

Roland Deschain is a man known to the long-time Dark Tower fans as The Gunslinger and Matthew McConauhey will portray as the Man in Black, the villain in the story. For those who have done reading the book, the "Dark Tower" series have been promised a movie adaptation. The first report was back in 2007 wherein it suggested that J.J Abrams will be attached to direct and produce the movie.

But it has changed in 2010 and declared that Abrams will no longer pursue in producing and directing the "The Dark Tower" movie. As per the report obtained by Screen Rant, Universal Pictures would be taking the reins, they stated that it might bridge a gap between the movie release date when they pursue a trilogy of movies and the collection of TV episodes. The movie adaptation was once again put on the backburner.

Sony Pictures Entertainment just saved the novel and put on the track Nikolaj Arcel, who will be the new director of the movie. Sony fast-track the project and has reworked the script and now, they already have started filming earlier this year, April 12, 2016. Sony recently released on twitter a new poster of the movie wherein it features Roland the Gunslinger, Idris Elba along with Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor), IGN has reported.

The new poster has a quote stating "May your days be long upon the Earth." Fans are now expecting high from this movies as there have been many speculations that it may be on of the most raging film in the upcoming year. 

 

 

TagsThe Dark Tower, The Dark Tower update, The Dark Tower news, The Dark Tower new poster, Idris Elba, The Dark Tower Stephen king, Stephen King

