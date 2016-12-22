Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Techland's World Fantasy RPG & Other Polish Game Developers Get Funded Over $7 Million, Courtesy of GameINN's Project

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 01:02 AM EST
Techland Shadow of the Colossus

Techland Shadow of the Colossus (Photo : Youtube/jacksepticeye)

Dying Light's developer, Techland, is working on a new game. Its Warsaw Studio has just received a huge funding from the Polish National Centre for Research and Development. The studio has received 4.5 million Polish Zloty (or USD $1 million) in funding from the Polish National Centre for Research and Development's GameINN scheme.

Where Techland got for the money is interesting, but their proposal was to "develop innovative technologies to promote the effective production of high-tech AAA gaming." They wanted their Warsaw team to "prototype interaction with opponents of unusual size, for game category FPP (first person perspective) and action RPG in an original fantasy world."This sound like Techland Warsaw's open-world RPG will showcase "unusually" big monsters, VG 24/7 has reported.

However, this isn't the only reason to get excited about Techland's new project. According to Gamezone, Gwent and Witcher 3 designer, Damien Monnier, was hired by Techland to work in this very project. A few Polish game developers also received funding from GameINN, a European-funded program.

They handed out USD $7 million to CD Projekt for their upcoming sci-fi game, Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt applied for a grant for what they called City Creation which, according to official description, "A complex technology for creating a big living city, playable in real time, wherein the technology is based on rules, automation, supports innovative processes, artificial intelligence, and tools making the top-notch open-world games."

They also needed the extra funds for its 'Seamless Multiplayer', "a complex technology for making unique multiplayer gameplay mechanics, including the ability to search for opponents, manage game session, replicate objects, and support for different game modes along with a unique set of dedicated tools".

Game Developer, CI Games, responsible for developing Sniper: Ghost Warrior and Lords of the Fallen 2 also received funding for their plan to create artificial intelligence algorithms dedicated to creating huge crowds and herds of animals. The Farm 51, the developer of Necrovision and Painkiller, also received funding for working on their advanced ballistics technology. Hard Reset and Shadow Warrior developer Flying Wild Hog also received funds for their new graphics engine.

The War of My developer 11-bit Studios, and Layers of Fear developer Blobber Team, also received funding. A total of 115 million Polish Zloty (USD $27.1 million) was handed out to these developers, courtesy of GameINN.

 

 

TagsTechland, Warsaw Studio, Polish National Centre for Research and Development, CD Projekt

