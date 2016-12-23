Andrew Garfield recovers from starvation for ‘Silence’ and passing the torch to Tom Holland for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

In a recent report, Andrew Garfield talks about his extreme diet and 40 lbs weight loss to prepare for his role of a Jesuit missionary in Martin Scorsese's "Silence." The movie is based on two Portuguese Jesuit priests, played by Garfield and Adam Driver, who set out to Japan to find their mentor (Liam Neeson).

Based on a 1966 novel, the story is set in 17th century when Christianity was prohibited and the priests outlawed.

While preparing for his role, Garfield said he and Driver had to continue losing weight throughout the film to show the journey of hardships that the two priests undertake in search of their mentor.

"Amazing Spiderman" actor also revealed that even though losing weight was a challenging process, he thought of it as a journey into the mind of his character, People Magazine reported.

The 33-year-old actor revealed that he took a trip along the California coast, taking a stop along Big Sur, to celebrate the end of his extreme diet and confinement.

Meanwhile, ET! Online spoke with the "Hacksaw Ridge" at the Critic's Choice Awards about passing the beacon to younger Tom Holland for the role of Spiderman in upcoming "Sider-Man: Homecoming."

The actor expressed his appreciation for Holland's performance and revealed that he is excited to see Holland bring Spiderman's character to life. Garfield also added that he is a big fan if the Marvel franchise and is waiting to see it.

Garfield's stint with Spiderman franchise was cut short after "Amazing Spiderman" failed to rake in stellar reviews or returns. But the actor looks all set to appear as the Jesuit priest in his film, "Silence," is opening up to a limited release on Dec. 23 and worldwide release on Jan. 6.