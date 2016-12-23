Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Five Shows That May Get Canceled in 2017

Dec 23, 2016
Networks, as usual, are cancelling this 2017. But many factors are considered before taking shows out. It might be due to streaming viewership, online demands, international sales apart from content and social media audiences.

True Detective an American anthology crime drama television series created and written by Nic Pizzolatto. The series is being broadcast by the premium cable network HBO in the United States. Casts of the show include most famous and veteran show personalities such as Matthew Mc Canaughey, Colin Farell, Vince Vaughn and Woody Harrelson. Not a hundred percent certain but the show seems on verge of cancellation. Though HBO insists that it is a valuable franchise but take for season 3 has not yet heard.

Quantico is an American drama thriller series created by Joshua Safran and was produced by ABC Studios. During season 2, the show saw a 40 percent fall in its viewership and considered the lowest-rated show on ABC. The first airings of the show led by Priyanka Chopra earned good comments as it even received People's Choice Award just last year. But the gradual drop of its rating indicates for its cancellation next year.

Conviction is an American legal drama television series on ABC starring Hayley Atwell. Its rating fell on the charts badly. It made ABC order no more episodes, season 2 seems already cancelled. Remaining segments will still air from January 1 on Sundays at 10/9c.

Girl Meets World is an American coming of age television sitcom. It will feature its season 3 finale Girl Meets Goodbye on January 20, 2017. Cancelled or not has not been announced. Hope that it still be shown is 50%.

Notorious is an American crime and legal drama television series broadcast on ABC starring Piper Perabo and Daniel Sunjata. According to TV Line, this is cancelled essentially though the network has taken out 13 to 10 episodes.

Though some are not confirmed yet, it may be your favorite show that won't be up by 2017.

 

 

