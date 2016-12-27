Nets vs. Hornets: Randy Foye Made One Shot Beating The Hornets

Randy Foye might not have been in the game if not for Jeremy Lin's injury. But the Brooklyn Nets were lucky enough that he became a part of the team.

During the game on Monday night, both teams were shocked and surprised when Randy Foye scored 120-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets at the Barclays Center. The game-winning, buzzer-beating, and three pointer player made a 3-pointer that beat the buzzer and gave their team a 120-118 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

According to NY Daily News, there has been a total of 23 minutes over the past two weeks for the Brooklyn Nets. And on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets, Foye attempted to have one shot in 20 ½ minutes of floor time which is a wide-open corner 3 in just one minute left in the first half. Roye missed it.

However, the Brooklyn Nets overcame the loss when Foye played a little in the first half and was on the floor through the entire fourth quarter after the exit of the point guard.

"These are tough games against an excellent team. I'm thrilled with our group; we went through some rough times recently so to go out and get a win like this - and the way we got it - is special," Coach Kenny Atkinson said.

According to the Sporting News, Randy Foye of Brooklyn Nets' best shot was like a high-voltage jolt of electricity in the Barclays Center where the game was held. The Monday's win was made possible by the best second-half performances of Brook Lopez (21), Sean Kilpatrick (23) and Bogdanovic.

Bojan Bogdanovic gave the team 26 points; Sean Kilpatrick had 23, and Brook Lopez scored 10 of his 21 in the fourth quarter of the game. Nicolas Batum, on the other hand, garnered 24 points, and Jeremy Lamb had 17 for Charlotte.

For a record, Brooklyn Nets had 16 of their 26 assists in the second half and 10 in the fourth quarter. Kilpatrick and Bogdanovic shared the ball and found an open shot putting the team up 117-113 with 1:06 to play.



