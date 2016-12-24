Apple Releases 'Go Swim' Latest Watch Series 2 Commercial

Apple Company has recently added a collection of Apple Watch Series 2 'Go" commercial featuring 'Go Swim.' The new ad was shot from the first-person's perspective of unboxing while using an Apple Watch.

The new Apple's commercial release focuses on the water resistance of the new product and how customers can operate the smart watch from underwater. Moreover, the 'Go Swim' commercial demonstrates the gadget's water resistance capabilities showing a swimmer declining a call from work while in the pool.

According to Apple Insider, the commercial last for 10 seconds as part of the Apple's "Gift of Go" series which is a growing class of bite-sized commercial made for viewers to give them a taste of what Apple Watch can do.

Each scene in the ad is shot from a first-person perspective and then starts out with someone who is unwrapping a new Apple Watch Series 2 which appears to be from his family. Then, a jump cut takes into action highlighting Apple Watch's new watertight design.

Compare to the previous "Go" commercials, the Watch wearer's arms are seen in the same position from one shot to the next.

According to The Apple Post, the Apple Watch Series 2 is Apple's first device to sport water resistant or the "swim-proof," design. Furthermore, the first generation gadget that is wearable and splash proof. And this year's revision to the product can be taken down to 50 meters.

Oh the other hand, the latest Apple commercial shows an OLED touchscreen which is inoperable when submerged. The most recent ad of Apple was released as retailers make a last ditch effort in grabbing the mindshare of holiday shoppers.

Also, Apple Company launches its usual heartwarming seasonal commercial in "Frankie's Holiday" last month as part of the company's "Practically Magic" iPhone commercial series. The new gadget contains features like Activity tracking, communication power, and the Apple Watch Series 2's built-in GPS.



