Final Fantasy XIV 3.5 release date, update and more

Visitors wait in line in front of an advertisement of the Final Fantasy XV video game at the Tokyo Game Show 2016 on September 15, 2016 in Chiba, Japan.(Photo : Getty Images/Tomohiro Ohsumi)

Final Fantasy XIV patch 3.5 gets its release date as part 1 is said to release on January 17th, 2017 and part 2 is believed to follow later on in March. The story of Heavensward will arrive to a conclusion with a new expansion of Stormblood.

There will be new features with the gpose feature as it will basically turn into a full-fledged photo mode. By bringing in other effects the pictures are believed to be spiced up. The present exploratory missions will be closed with patch 3.5 part 1. But the rewards will be available through other means as per Dual Shockers.

Though the other revamped missions are arriving with part 2 it will be split in two categories which is hunting and gathering. Multiple battle events will take place spontaneously during missions and players who reach a certain limit will be allowed to get a special raid in a specific location.

Advertisement

As stated on PlayStation Universe, the 3.5 patch will also arrive with the Party Finder update. This will help players to recruit other adventures from anywhere within the same data center. It makes playing with friends easier.

The other update such as the Egi Glamours will enable Summoners a whole new look with the egiglamour text command. The "Far Edge of Fate" update 3.5 is said to bring changes that players have not expected.

Apart from all these updates a new seasonal event will also bring back the Songbirds idol group, it will also grant special outfits and special emote. The producer and Director of Final Fantasy XIV Naoki Yoshida shared more information about the update. The community manager Toshio Murouchi also stated that the new expansion will arrive soon.

Final Fantasy has a huge fan following and the latest 3.5 patch is said to bring back those players who stopped playing the game.