"Frog Fractions 2": Game Added To Steam Through Another Game

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 28, 2016 06:39 AM EST
When Jim Crawford first set up a Kickstarter company for "Frog Fractions 2" in 2012, he already gave hints that the game's launch would be anything but typical. Now, after four years, "Frog Fractions 2" has been discovered, hidden, and literally buried, within the Steam game "Glittermitten" Grove.

According to Gamasutra, Both Frog Fractions 1 and the upcoming Frog Fractions 2 are games that reward unconventional exploration that is similar to how video games were released during the '80s. There's definitely a lot that game developers could learn from paying attention to some of the series' quirks.

How to access Frog Fractions 2

According to The Verge, a recent update on the Steam game, Glittermitten Grove, issued on December 24, officially unlocked Frog Fractions 2 within the game. Following the patch, players were able to load and start Frog Fractions 2 either by using fireworks to dig for a hidden underground door or by progressing enough in the game to finally reach a door in the sky.

During the original 2012 Kickstarter campaign for Frog Fractions 2, Crawford said that he created Frog Fractions to explicitly evoke the air of mystery on every video games during the 1980s, before the period of endless preview coverage and official strategy guides took that feeling away, seemingly permanently.

Crawford on Frog Fractions 2

"Frog Fractions 2" will evoke that same feeling even more strongly," Crawford said in an interview. "I'm not going to tell what I'm going to make in detail, but I can tell you that I've been heavily considering how to properly follow up Frog Fractions for the past year, and I believe I can make something really awesome out of it."

For more details on Crawford's impressions of the game design, you can go ahead and check out both his presentation at GDC 2014 on developers should cultivate a sense of mystery and, of course, his 2012 interview on "Frog Fractions" and the joy of discovery.

