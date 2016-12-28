'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Spoilers: David Flores says 'Thank You For All The Memories' to Dylan O' Brien, His Character Reportedly Going to Die Soon; Matthew Del Negro is set to Return

Fans of the series are a little bit worried as there were reports stating that there is a major character that is going to die in season 6. Meanwhile, the character of Matthew Del Negro who is better known as "Agent McCall," has been confirmed and announced his comeback in the show.

Father of Scott is set to wave his comeback on the series, Matthew himself confirmed over his official Instagram account wherein he posted a photo that states his character "Agent McCall" imprinted in his official trailer door. The character of Matthew or was better known as "Papa McCall" was last seen episode eight "Time of Death" in season four, TV Line has reported.

A lot of fans speculated that his comeback might ignite the reunion of him and Scott's Mother, Melissa after knowing where she is now. Fans are consistent with being anti to the reunion of the two especially Melissa is currently having some kind of thing going on with Chris Argent (J. R. Bourne). Well, fans may expect the unexpected since viewers still didn't know what Matthew's purpose in coming back into their lives.

According to Jeff Davis, Executive producer of the show, he stated that he wanted to bring back several characters into the series especially now that they are in their final season. Davis wanted to get more than one familiar characters back, aside from Cody Christensen that has already joined again series.

As per the report obtained by Screener, a major character will soon sign off the board. Davis stated that there might be a little blood on their hands as the show nearly reach its end. Fans are now a little bit worried and confused as they were thinking that it might be Dylan O'Brien's character, Stiles. Rumors at rife when the costume supervisor of the show, Daniel Flores shared a picture of him and Dylan posted on his Instagram account.

Flores said "Thank you for all the memories," that sounds really a goodbye, though, he continued "and a wonderful six season run." Fans quickly freaked out as there's still a whole half season needed to shoot. Another costume designer, Adam West tweeted and urge the fans of the show to relax. He further explained that Dylan's availability to shoot is hard for them as he is one of the in-demand actors at the moment.