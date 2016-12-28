Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 | Updated at 1:31 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Spoilers: David Flores says 'Thank You For All The Memories' to Dylan O' Brien, His Character Reportedly Going to Die Soon; Matthew Del Negro is set to Return

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 28, 2016 06:18 AM EST
Dylan O'Brien

Dylan O'Brien(Photo : Youtube/Clevver News )

Fans of the series are a little bit worried as there were reports stating that there is a major character that is going to die in season 6. Meanwhile, the character of Matthew Del Negro who is better known as "Agent McCall," has been confirmed and announced his comeback in the show.

Father of Scott is set to wave his comeback on the series, Matthew himself confirmed over his official Instagram account wherein he posted a photo that states his character "Agent McCall" imprinted in his official trailer door. The character of Matthew or was better known as "Papa McCall" was last seen episode eight "Time of Death" in season four, TV Line has reported.

A lot of fans speculated that his comeback might ignite the reunion of him and Scott's Mother, Melissa after knowing where she is now. Fans are consistent with being anti to the reunion of the two especially Melissa is currently having some kind of thing going on with Chris Argent (J. R. Bourne). Well, fans may expect the unexpected since viewers still didn't know what Matthew's purpose in coming back into their lives.

According to Jeff Davis, Executive producer of the show, he stated that he wanted to bring back several characters into the series especially now that they are in their final season. Davis wanted to get more than one familiar characters back, aside from Cody Christensen that has already joined again series.

As per the report obtained by Screener, a major character will soon sign off the board. Davis stated that there might be a little blood on their hands as the show nearly reach its end. Fans are now a little bit worried and confused as they were thinking that it might be Dylan O'Brien's character, Stiles. Rumors at rife when the costume supervisor of the show, Daniel Flores shared a picture of him and Dylan posted on his Instagram account.

Flores said "Thank you for all the memories," that sounds really a goodbye, though, he continued  "and a wonderful six season run." Fans quickly freaked out as there's still a whole half season needed to shoot. Another costume designer, Adam West tweeted and urge the fans of the show to relax. He further explained that Dylan's availability to shoot is hard for them as he is one of the in-demand actors at the moment. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

Owners Of MacBook Pro Touch Bar Would Want The New Spotify: Consumer Reports Revealed Device Is Not Recommend Due To Battery’s Inconsistency

'Gotham' Season 3 Ep 12 & 13 Spoilers: James Gordon Takes The Blame As He Shot Dead Dr. Falcone; Fox Dropped Official Photos of Ep 13

'Bones' Final Season Spoilers & Updates: The Lives of Brennan and Booth Will Be More Complicated Due to Sully's Arrival

Telltale's 'The Walking Dead' Has Story Generator, Players can now Save their Game From Any Season into Season 3

Google's Project Fi's Quick Tips on How to Use it With Nexus Variant & Pixel; Signal Spy Reported to also Provides Similar Features Like Project Fi

TagsTeen Wolf, teen wolf season 6, Teen Wolf season 6 update, Dylan O' Brien, Matthew Del Negro, Scott's Dad

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Publix First To Offer Free Antibiotics To Customers

7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016

Scientists proved wrong 7 misconceptions about Science and health throughout this year.
A small group of tourists walk toward the entrance to a tomb in The Valley of the Kings on October 23, 2013 in Luxor, Egypt.

Discovered, Compelling Evidence Of New Ancient Tombs at Egypt [VIDEO]
Nativity of Jesus, ca 1512-1513

A Nativity Scene in Ancient Egyptian Painting Was Discovered To Be 5000 Years Old [VIDEO]
One of the two ancient bronze coins, which according to Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists were struck by the Roman procurator of Judea, Valerius Gratus, in the year 17/18 CE.

Ancient Bronze coin found in Jerusalem
Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous
Night Diamond

Scientists Created A Hexagonal Diamond, Harder Than The Regular Diamond

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics