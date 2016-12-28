Samsung Galaxy A5 latest update, news, specs and price

The Samsung Galaxy A5 has been in its developments stages for many months, right from August 2016, the phone was expected to be launched before the year ends. However, the final date is said to be somewhere near mid January.

Previously the phone had many review videos including leaked specks and Bluetooth certification. It certainly made the Samsung A5 one of the most leaked smartphones of the year. With 2016 almost ended the Samsung A5 has a new leaked press statement and it is mostly believed to be true reported GSM Arena.

As it was known much before the phone is said to arrive with a 5.2 inch 1080p touch screen, surprisingly both the front and the rear cameras will consist of 16 MP. There is said to be a clear price difference between the Samsung's "S" and "A" series.

Approximately it is supposed to arrive at $ 388 but the EU recommended retail price might be up to $449. It has a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of built in storage along with a 1.9 GHz Octa-Core CPU. It has the usual 3000 mAh battery and dimensions of 145 x 71 x 7.8 mm.

According to Phone Arena, the Android 6.0 is pre installed and it has four colors Black, Gold, Pink, and Blue. Most of the Samsung users were expecting a Silver or White but unfortunately they have changed their style with the A5.

It will carry a type-C USB port and the IP68 certification rating tells that the phone can be submerged into water up to 10 feet and last nearly 30 minutes. It will measure precisely 7.8mm and it is believed to have a side mounted speaker. With the latest technology of fingerprint scanner there is no doubt about it like all other phones the A5 will also have a same.