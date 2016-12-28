Top 5 Gaming Motherboards in 201: MSI 970A Gaming Pro, Asus Z170 and more

When it comes to gaming there are several major aspects that gamers consider to get the best experience, one of it is choosing the right motherboard to match up with the game standards. 2016 has witnessed some of the best motherboards for gaming and these still stand out from the others especially for an uninterrupted performance.

'Skylake' has produced some of the best hardware focusing on game development, right from mid-range to high end 'Skylane' has earned its name for manufacturing some of the best top 5 gaming motherboards in 2016.

MSI 970A Gaming Pro Carbon: Known as the best late cycle AM3 plus motherboard, it is offered at a reasonable price with LED lighting and slick style. It consists of a M.2 slot and built in USB 3.1 on AM3+, the PCI slots almost accommodates any configuration as per PC Gamer.

Asus Z170 - WS: This is one of Skylane's best high end motherboards with excellent over clocking support and Dual M.2 slots. The Asus Z170 is said to be capable of performing better than the other versions.

MSI H170 Gaming M3: Specialized for gaming the MSI H170 has an unmatched memory and high performance stability. The latency level is very low and it supports 6th generation Intel Core and Celeron processors for LGA 1151 socket as stated on MSI.

MSI Z170A Gaming Pro: Skylake has also released some the best mid range motherboards, the MSI Z170A Gaming Pro is more of a budget hardware that provides enhanced ALC1150 audio together with 10 Gb/s 3.1 connectors. It overclocks well and consists of an Intel LAN controller.

Gigabyte GA-Z170X Gaming 6: The GA-Z170X has great components and easy accessible slots. Its driver packages are also well organized and impressive. Overclocking tests produce a stable 4.5GHz at 1.35V. These are one of the top 5 gaming motherboards in 2016.

There are other motherboards available with similar features and performance but Skylake has proved itself with the motherboards it has produced in 2016 specially manufactured for gaming.