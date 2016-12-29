Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Lenovo Launches ThinkPads With USB-C Ports And Powerful Thunderbolt 3 Docks

Lenovo unveils upcoming ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 Dock with 5 USB ports

Lenovo unveils upcoming ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 Dock with 5 USB ports

Every year, Lenovo rolls out new generation Thinkpads to mark the CES celebration more like a tradition. But this year it seems that the tech master is more excited to unveil its masterpiece. As the company has already lined up some new Thinkpads comprising USB-C compatibility ahead of CES event for 2017.

According to 9to5 Mac, the USB-C ports will be flaunting Thunderbolt 3 speeds. Besides these,  DisplayPort ports, VGA, 3 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 90W power jack will be all other input ports to be seen in the device. The price range for the modern range of Thinkpads may evolve within $199-$300. 

As per a report by First Post,  the larger models in the upcoming ThinkPad series, the T470, T470p, T570, L470, L570 will have Intel's seventh generation Kaby Lake CPUs and up to 16GB of Intel Optane SSD memory. However, Lenovo has announced that there would be two ports, the primary one with Thunderbolt 3 and the secondary instance with a USB-C gen 2.

As far as the connectivity specifications are concerned, Thunderbolt 3 module can manage up to 40Gbps of bandwidth and also provide support for the DisplayPort 1.2. So, this port setup will be enough to run 4K UHD Video resolution without any stress. Moreover, Thunderbolt 3 can even manage loads of power. Therefore, Lenovo will also be equipping a circuit on the USB-C ports to prevent any kind of damages caused by overcharging.

Altogether, these USB-C ports will allow a user to connect all ports with ease as expected. There are also some improvements done in the power back up as Lenovo now claims that it has raised the battery life of these new ThinkPads to 10-hours when fully charged. However, it is to see whether the said claims are real or not when the new range of devices gets to the market. 

 

USB Type-C, Lenovo ThinkPad, Thunderbolt 3 Docks, ThinkPad Yoga T370, Lenovo Devices

