Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite' Hits PS4, XB1 And PC This Year

Capcom has released a new trailer for their new game Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite showcasing the gameplay in a 2 versus 2 play format. Seems like the previous iteration of 3v3 gameplay is now replaced by the new format.

Coming to details about the game, minor changes have been implemented to the game where characters can now use chain combinations whereby two players can now attack simultaneously which wasn't the case before. Earlier, only the second character was eligible to attack during the battle which is now removed.

The actions which used to be airborne are now very much restricted to the ground which eliminates making characters move up in the air during the combats. But however, tiny bits of fancy combinations are still there. This report on GameSpot reveals more information regarding the characters and arenas.

The earlier process of summoning teammates to attack and jump during the combat and the leaving the battle, is now out of action. The debut trailer showcases an amazing battle between Ryu, Mega Man X, Captain Marvel and Iron Man.

The game reportedly releases this year and those who're interested in having a sneak peek at it, you have to be there at the Playstation Experience that's currently taking place in California. The game features both singleplayer and multiplayer modes and also gives unique boosts with the help of Infinity stones present throughout the game that will also be based on different elements.

Going right into the Playstation blog, there's a bunch of features that was discussed above. The diverse roster both from Marvel and Capcom will be revealed shortly in the future.

The game is developed on the Unreal engine 4 that really provides great visuals and realistic gameplay. ESPN today are planning to broadcast the the Capcom Cup 2016 where the trailer for this game is also included part of it.