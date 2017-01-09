'Diablo 4' In development? Blizzard Talked About 'Diablo 3' Expansion DLC Instead

All Diablo gamers are desperately waiting for Blizzard to come out with the successive sequel for Diablo III. It has definitely been a long time since Diablo III saw a successive sequel for it and as most of the people assumed, it was supposed to happen at this year's Blizzcon since it would be the perfect news to celebrate Diablo's 20th-year anniversary.

But to everyone's disappointment, there was literally nothing from Blizzard about the game, not even subtle hints. All the excitements and optimism were quashed when the developers rather put forward content about more Diablo III. This is inspite of several rumours that were reportedly found linking to the game's release through 'unannounced project' tags on professional business platforms one of them being Linkedin.

However, Blizzard took the opportunity to announce content for Diablo III in contrary to expectations of the audience. It was revealed on IGN that Blizzard will rather be bringing out a remake of their 1996 game, much to the compromise of the community br introducing a complete set of sequels and installments.

The release will take place sometime in 2017 with the developers claiming that the nostalgia for the game is to hard to be put off. This indicates that the dungeons, the combat mechanics and retro visuals that were part of the original game in 1996, will now all be a part of Diablo III.

A blog from Blizzard's client battlenet detailed about 'Rise of the Necromancer', the DLC that will be out in 2017 is tweaked to make sure players will surely enjoy. Alongside new abilities, the hero class will also feature legendary items exclusively crafted for it.



Right now, a gamenguide report reveals that the team behind the development is fine-tuning all details and finalizing it to make sure the release date is achieved. However, it's also to be noted that in order to play the new DLC, Reaper of the souls alongside the Diablo III game itself will be a prerequisite. So if you don't have it yet, you won't be able to get into the new content. There's also an exclusive ultimate evil edition that'll be specifically available only for consoles.