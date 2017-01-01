BlackBerry Mercury confirm QWERTY keyboard

Canadian smartphone manufacturer Blackberry are in the process of releasing another Android-based qwerty phone called Blackberry 'Mercury' which is supposed to be the last and final smartphone from the manufacturer. The mid-range phone will have a physical QWERTY keyboard for which the images have already surfaced the internet.

The images first spotted on a chinese website, carries the wallpapers of Android Nougat which might indicate the fact that the phone might come out with Android Nougat. Translated from Cantonese, the website Weibo revealed that the operating system on the phone is indeed Android Nougat v7.0.

More information about the phone detailed about a 4.5-inch display with a fingerprint reader with a full physical keyboard. Geekbench scores for the phone was on the internet, eventually picked up by Pocket-lint that surfaced online a couple of months back in October confirmed by the CEO John Chen.

Blackberry conceded defeat to both Android and iOs and now shortly after it, Blackberry's supposedly last phone in the markets will be the Blackberry Mercury. It's very ironic that Blackberry's own BBM messenger isn't a part of the home screen at least in the leaked pictures.

The specifications for the phone isn't confirmed apart from the size of the display and the physical keyboard. The phone will have the same touchscreen display that's currently seen on the Blackberry Priv.

GSMArena predicted that the processor would be an unknown Qualcomm chip clocked at 2.0gHz with about 3GB of memory and 32GB of internal storage. In terms of camera specifications, the front-facing camera will be an 8MP sensor and an 18MP rear-camera sensor.

At the moment, there's no other information currently available about the phone however, there might be more revelations about it on the internet soon. The most important factor for Blackberry would be the price point considering their devices are rather expensive for the features they have to offer.