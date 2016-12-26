Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Blackberry Updates: Final Smartphone, BlackBerry Mercury (DTEK70) Coming Soon

Blackberry has decided to move to a licensing model for their new smartphone hardware. However, many devices are still in the production pipeline, and this includes the current release of the Android which is powered by DTEK60 that focuses on security. The third Android device for 2016 is called the DTEK70.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Blackberry devices which were codenamed "Neon," "Argon," and "Mercury" are in the works. According to GizmoChina, there has been an announcement that Blackberry company was forced out of business by its more innovative and dynamic competitors. And just recently, the company has announced that it was selling its smartphone business arm to TCL which is the owner of the Alcatel brand.

However, before the shocking announcement happened, the company was reportedly working on a flagship device which will take over from DTEK 60 as the next generation DTEK 70. The said device goes by the codename of Mercury.

According to the reports, the Blackberry Mercury will be the last smartphone Blackberry with a full QWERTY keyboard which will be released by the company. Now, according to GMS Arena, the renders of the Blackberry Mercury has surfaced online to give customers a glimpse of the device, and it's QWERTY keyboard-sporting device that the company has put together.

Blackberry Mercury comes with a small display with 4.5 inches only. The presence of the QWERTY keyboard took occupies the space of where the screen should have been. So, it is expected the new Blackberry Mercury will likely have a small screen flagship. Furthermore, the device also uses a hyperbolic or curved display screen to enhance its appearance.

It was also reported that the new Blackberry Mercury would be powered by Snapdragon 821 processor with a large battery which is expected to last for two days. On the other hand, TCL which is planning to make Blackberry's handsets is projected to reveal some new devices on 2017. This will probably include some information about the new DTEK70 or Blackberry Mercury.

TagsBlackBerry Mercury (DTEK70), BlackBerry Mercury, blackberry, DTEK 70

