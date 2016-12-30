'Timeless' Season 1 Episode 11 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed; Season 2 Cancelled?

"Timeless" Season 1 is experiencing a steady performance in terms of household ratings and viewers. Aside from that, NBC Television Network has finally released the official plot description and promo clip of episode 11 'The World's Columbian Exposition'.

According to a report from TV by the Numbers, "Timeless" Season 1 has a likely chance to either a renewal or a cancellation. The show recently found its stable standing, when it reached a 1.36 rating among viewers ages 18-49.

However, the number supposedly does not guarantee an assurance that it will remain on the air. NBC has until 2017 to decide whether to keep the show running. The last episode in "Timeless" Season 1 episode 16, is likely to end in February 2017. The network should have a decision by then or until May if the science-fiction series deserves a second run.

Furthermore, the 1.36 rating in adults 18-49 is actually a dip in the show's rating. "Timeless" Season 1 earned a much higher score of 2.7. It now depends on NBC, whether it will consider 1.36 as a low hit for the show or a stable rating. The decision now depends on the big bosses over at the network whether they will push for Season 2.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 11, Spoilers Guide notes, "Lucy Preston's (Abigail Spencer) kidnapped by Garcia Flynn (Goran Višnjic) and taken to the 1893 Chicago world's fair in pursuit of Rittenhouse, and Harry Houdini may be the only person who can save her.

Lucy's situation grows desperate after she's taken captive by Flynn and brought to the 1893 Chicago World's Fair. In their dogged pursuit of Lucy, Wyatt Logan (Matt Lanter) and Rufus Carlin (Malcolm Barrett) fall into a sinister trap."

"Timeless" Season 1 episode 11 is titled as "The World's Columbian Exposition". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on January 16, 2017, at first and exclusive on NBC Television Network.

"Timeless" is an American science fiction drama series created by Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan.