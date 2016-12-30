'Supergirl' Season 2 Returns January 23: Complete List of Returning Characters Revealed; Episode 11 Official Trailer Released

"Supergirl" Season 2 is currently on a break. Despite that, The CW has finally revealed the villains that are going to make a major comeback when the show returns January 2017. Not only that, the official trailer has been revealed as well.

According to Cinema Blend, both Metallo and Livewire are officially set to return to "Supergirl" Season 2 when the show returns from its winter break this January 2017. Frederick Schmidt's Metallo and Brit Morgan's Livewire are set to somehow come back from wherever they currently are to cause more trouble in National City.

Metallo last appeared in season 2 when his Kryptonite heart was stripped off him by Supergirl herself. Of course, the assumption was that he was dead following the loss of his unnatural heart, so it would be interesting how the show will resurrect him. Will Cadmus be behind his resurrection once more? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Advertisement

In addition to that, "Supergirl" Season 2 will also see the return of Livewire, who viewers last saw was defeated by Supergirl with the help of the Flash. She previously had the help of Banshee, and together, they wanted to defeat Supergirl. However, the Flash was there to lend a hand, and they ended up putting Livewire behind bars.

Digital Spy has learned that more villains are coming to "Supergirl" season 2. Most notably, Roulette, played by Dichen Lachman will find his way back as well. As for new villains, Mr. Mxyzptlk is also set to make an appearance.

The trailer for "Supergirl Lives" has also been released. The video shows that Winn will have to see action from outside the DEO building or a van and Alex will help him gain confidence. Meanwhile, someone uses a red light to simulate Krypton's red sun to take Supergirl's powers away, forcing her to bleed when cut.

"Supergirl" Season 2 episode 9 is titled as "Supergirl Lives". The show returns on January 23, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT first and exclusive on The CW.