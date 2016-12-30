Brains Preserved In Jars Can Help Prevent Dangerous Diseases [VIDEO]

There are many recent research and developments going on all around the world to elevate the level of human existence. On one hand, all these developments are focused on improving the lifespan of an ordinary human and on the other hand, the innovate new ways to get rid of terrible diseases. A group of scientist from American regions now claim that a properly preserved brain with all its brain cell can prevent many dangerous diseases and harms which can destroy a living being's nervous system.

According to a report by Scientific American, Jürgen Knoblich, a well-known scientist and the director of the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences in Vienna, is leading a team of scientists since a long time now, all of whom have mastered the preservation and growth of brain tissues for curing high-level brain diseases. Knoblich states that after years of observation and examining on various facts, his team has found that organoids (which he refers as Mini Brains) can turn into a more powerful remedy in case of severe brain damages instead of other rodent experiments.

Previously, Knoblich took out much fame with his 'Mini Brain Paper'. As per Nature, with the right mix of nutrients and a little bit of coaxing, human stem cells derived from skin can assemble spontaneously into brain-like chunks of tissue. These tissues were initially dubbed as Mini brain.

The mini brain paper came into limelight as the findings evolved with the observation of a brain kept in a jar with proper preservative measures and its growth and behavior seen in the whole process from time to time.However, Knoblich says that the real motive of this study was to understand that brain tissues can be grown from any human, whether healthy or diseased, and that raises the hope that major neurological disorders may be eventually remodeled and solved with this counter system.