This Scientist Wants To Establish Contact With Proxima Centauri B

Those people who love to read Sci-fi comics or love likes to watch superhero and Sci-fi movies, for those people, the term ’Alien’ is nothing uncommon. That term ‘Aliens’ refer to those creatures which come from outer Planets or Solar system.

Not only Comic book Writers or Sci-fi filmmaker but Scientists are also fascinated about the existence of Extraterrestrial lives. There is an organization named Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence(SETI), whose mission is to capture radio signals coming from outer space, to determine any sign of alien life.

Now the new group, Messages to Extraterrestrial Intelligence(METI) is planning to do something different. According to astronomy report, METI is going to initiate a new program to beam out radio frequencies at the Proxima Centauri b, the closest exoplanet of earth.

Douglas Vakoch, president of METI organization at San Francisco, said in mercurynews, “If we want to start an exchange over the course of many generations, we want to learn and share information”.

Back in the 1970s, NASA planned a mission Project Cyclops but that time it was backed due to lack of funding. Plan of the mission was to create a network of Radio telescopes on Earth. If the mission was executed then it could reach out as far as 1000 light years in space, now METI is trying to walk on the same path.

This non-profit organization is planning to arrange a crowdfunding drive to turn this dream into reality. They are estimating to raise around US $1 million per year to establish a series of workshops that can run the transmitter. The team wants to beam a laser or radio signal to the Proxima b, which is 4.25 light years away from earth. Proxima b is orbiting it’s dwarf star Proxima Centauri, which is the second closest star to Earth.

METI is also planning to reaccess the theory of astrophysicist Frank Drake. Dr. Drake made the Drake equation in 1961, there he included a list of probably how many alien civilizations could have in the universe according to planets & stars information.

However, so many scientists & organizations are not agreed with this step. Broadcasting about human existence to the unknown universe is not a good idea, as they think. But still, METI team think that if they are able to find a sign of ET life then it could be a second home for human too.