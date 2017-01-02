Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 | Updated at 12:00 AM ET

Report: NASA loses its Chief Scientist Ellen Stofan, report confirms

First Posted: Jan 02, 2017 02:47 AM EST
Ellen Stofan, chief scientist at NASA, speaks at a press conference discussing 'the scientific and technological roadmap that will lead to the discovery of potentially habitable worlds among the stars

NASA has secretly notified that the chief scientist, Ellen Stofan has left space agency. According to NASA Ellen Stofan has left the space agency for other 'adventure'.

According to NASA Tumblr, Stofan herself did indicate her plans with question answer session during an astrobiology symposium earlier this month. But the reason is not cleared by NASA.Nor whether the space agency has someone else lined up to take her place and what it will do in the meantime.

The chief scientist first time hinted the plan during a National Academics Space Studies Board symposium in California earlier this month. That time her name placard fell on the podium.

Stofan that time has cracked a joke about it by saying," I am leaving in two weeks, so I guess that falling indication is some indication on that".

It indicates that the chief scientist has left her role from her post on or around December 20th. Though the space agency confirmed the report with very late by indicating that Stofan is "departing for new adventure" which does not tell much.

Stofan has a long history and long journey with the space science. She was appointed as NASA's chief scientist in August 2013. After more than three years as the chief scientist, Ellen Stofan is departing for the new adventure. She is missed most after her work and dedication towards the space agency, reported by SLASH GEAR.

However, the most valuable question is raised what space agency will do in Stofan's absence or it has already a successor planned. She left the office before the end of 2016.

Meanwhile, the departure happened just before the new presidential administration under Donald Trump comes into power.

Stofan has left many questions on the future prospect of NASA and the budgets-leaves a big question mark to conclude the year.

