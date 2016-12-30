Report: Scientists find Concentric rings in the debris risk of HP 73145 Star

UNDATED PHOTO: A composite X-ray (blue), radio (pink and green), and optical (orange and yellow) image of the galaxy Centaurus A is shown in this image from space. A broad band of dust and cold gas is bisected at an angle by opposing jets of high-energy p(Photo : (Photo by NASA/Getty Images))

An international team of researchers reports the discovery of HIP 73145 star series of concentric rings in the debris risk. This discovery could provide about the evolution of circumstellar disks around young stars.

According to arXiv, HIP 73145 is located 400 lights year away, a 15-million-year-old star with a spectral type of A2IV. The young star belongs to the Upper Centaurus Lucas moving group, which is a part of the Scorpius-Centaurus association.

The HIP 73145 star is more massive and about 70 percent larger than the sun and has 1.38 solar radii. Overall HIP 73145 is known to host a debris disk with a radius of approximately 96 AU.

PHYS has reported that HIP 73145's disk was first discovered in the near-infrared and at far-infrared wavelengths in 2015. In this 2015 Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg scientist, Marx Planck has conducted a multi-wavelength observational campaign and they discovered concentric rings in the star's debris risk.

The research in 2015 was conducted by Southern Observatory's optic chronographic instrument. The main motive of the study was to detect the characterization of the extra solar planet.

From the research, the scientist found a substructure of concentric rings around the star. The detected ring inside the disk with a radius of 66AU and also spotted structures further in at 35 AU and 45 AU from the star.

The report was presented in a paper published Dec 22 on arXiv.org. According to author," We detect a bright ring of scattered light plus some secondary structures"

According to the research paper, recently detected ring-likes are most likely caused by planets or dust-gas interaction. The report noted the dust content of the disk seems to be dominated by carbon and retained amount of gas and dust.

However, the recent gas structure on the star would presumably offer sufficient explanation for such structure to form. This discovery also provides a new way of science.

