Mars 2020 Land on Red Planet: NASA makes progress on Mars 2020 Rover land selection

MOUNT SHARP, MARS - APRIL 10, 2015: In this handout provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS A sweeping panorama combining 33 telephoto images into one Martian vista presents details of several types of terrain visible on Mount Sharp from a location along the ro(Photo : Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via Getty Images))

Best site selection for the landing on Mars it's very tough. NASA scientists have finally made progress on the picking a location for Mars 2020 rover.

According to SPACE, site selection for landing a rover is a key milestone for the entire project and same is the case with the Mars 2020 mission. Currently, the team at Mars exploration program is looking at eight priority sites from which one will be selected for landing on the Mars.

In August 2015, 54 potential sites were suggested for the Mars 2020 rover mission, but NASA reduces landing zone from 54 locations to eight high priority sites.NASA revealed that another workshop will take place in February, and as with other Mars landing sites workshop.

Top Examiner has reported that the Mars 2020 Mission is looking for a specific site that suits the mission's objective. For 2020 landing mission, NASA is also looking for sites that could have once supported life or the sites that should have hosted water in the past.

For finding appropriate landing sites, NASA will be using high-resolution imagery from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbited of the potential landing sites.

As per the report from NASA official, NASA is also holding workshops for a possible future landing sites mission, which would take place in 2030.

The Mars 2020 rover mission is a part of NASA's, a long-term effort of robotic exploration of the Red planet. The main goal of Mars 2020 mission is to find out the key question about the potential for the life on Mars. Besides this, Mars 2020 also searching for signs f past microbial life on Red planet.

For the mission Mars, 2020 rover introduces a drill that can collect core sample or 'cache 'on the surface of the Mars. The sample would probably help scientists to investigate the probability of life on Mars.

However, finally, NASA find best landing sites on Mars.

