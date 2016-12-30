Report: Sarena Williams engaged to Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder

MIAMI BEACH, FL - NOVEMBER 29: Serena Williams attends the Audemars Piguet Art Commission Presents 'Reconstruction of the Universe' By Sun Xun on November 29, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida(Photo : Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audemars Piguet))

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder and Y combination partner Alexis Ohanian are engaged

According to CNN, the 35-year-old great tennis star announced Thursday that she is engaged to the Reddit co-founder. Williams first shared the news via her verified Reddit account, detailing the proposal in a poem with a cartoon sketch of Ohanian getting down on one knee.

Ohanian also announced the engagement on his Facebook page, linking to Williams Reddit post and adding the tagline, "She said yes".

As per the spokesperson of Ohanian confirmed that he popped the question while two were vacationing in Rome. First Williams announced the news herself in a Reedit post on its "r/said yes" forum.

As per the report from E-NEWS, Williams and Ohanian, who have been dating since the fall of 2015, have mostly kept their love out of the public spotlight, though Williams does post pictures of them on her Instagram account from time to time.

Ohanian 32-year-old, University of Virginia graduate, stylish, enthusiastic has been in a relationship since late 2015. Before that tennis superstar, Williams has a high profile relationship with musician Drake.

The Reddit co-founder Ohanian attended Howard High School and at present he lives in San Francisco, reported by Ohanian Facebook profile

Williams is considered one of the best tennis players of all the time with 22 grand-slam singles in her name. According to Forbes, she is the highest-paid female athlete in the world. William has earned $28.9 million.

On the other side Orphan co-founder Reddit, a user-generated new site. By the New York Times, he has been called "the internet's own cheerleader" and "mayor of the internet" by Forbes.

However, Reddit co-founder Ohanian has responded the post from Williams by posting, "And you made me the happiest man on the planet".

So before the end of 2016, this is the most high-profile engagement report. So you have to wait and watch before the final knot.

