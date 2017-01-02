New Scientific Findings Suggest Gut Microorganisms Interferes Human Physiology With Serotonin

A recent finding from a scientific research says that gut microorganisms interferes with human physiology as it helps in modulating serotonin levels in our bodies. Serotonin is very important in our bodily processes because it is the one that send messages to our brains.

Gut Microorganisms are Important in Ensuring Proper Body Processes

The findings are also very important as to how all of the microorganisms living inside our guts interact with each other, as well as how it affects the very makeup of our bodies. The researchers at the University of Exeter Medical School and University of Zaragoza did a study on TLR2. TLR2 is a protein that detects microbiota in our intestine.

According to Free Press Journal, it is found that serotonin levels are managed by this one. It is also found out to help regulate our bowel movements, thereby becoming an important force in our day-to-day tasks. The research then suggests that microbiota indeed interferes with our body processes and our physiology as it is the one that modulates the activities of the serotonin transporter.

Improving Our Understanding on How Microorganisms Interact With Ourselves

These serotonin transporters are the focus of a variety of diseases. With this, one can then conclude that the microbiota that is stored inside our guts interferes with our processes and thus helps in the control of the levels of serotonin in our body.

According to Science Daily, with the help of the recent study, we now have a better glimpse and understanding as to how microorganisms interact with each other. This interaction thus is also seen as a crucial task that helps our body perform properly.

Now, the recent findings who help proper further studies regarding how we interact with the invisible world inside of ourselves. Surely, there is more than meets the eye with future findings.