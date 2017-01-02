Baking Soda & Acid Reflux: 5 deadly things you didn’t know about Acid Reflux home remedy

A general view of atmosphere at a special beauty tips and tricks sharing event hosted by Lo Bosworth and ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda at Paintbox Salon on February 26, 2015 in New York City.(Photo : Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images)

Acid reflux is body's response to acid formation that moves up the esophagus, causing a burning sensation in the chest, also known as heartburn. Some people may also experience sour taste in their mouth or back of their throat. If the instances of acid reflux occur more than two times in a week, then a person is said to have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). According to MNT, GERD should not be left untreated as it can cause irrevocable damage to esophagus, including the risk of esophageal cancer.

It is common for people to resort to sodium bicarbonate treatment that is used as an antacid to overcome the symptoms caused due to reflux. This is the most common home remedy for acid reflux but it only offers temporary solution, along with some side effects.

According to Mayo Clinic, it is ok to use occasionally but if one experiences heartburn and sour stomach too often, then it may be a sign of more serious problem. Here are some dangerous side effects of using baking soda frequently.

Gas

The most common side effect of using baking soda for the treatment of stomach acid is gas. As the baking soda helps the body release gas by offsetting stomach acid, this can lead to belching and passing gas more often than others.

Increased sodium intake

Baking soda has high quantities of sodium that can be harmful for someone who is also suffering from high blood pressure. An average human must consume close to 2000 mg sodium but 1 tsp alone contains 1,259 mg sodium. While baking soda may relieve the stomach acid but it can also increase the sodium intake significantly.

Risk of osteoporosis or other bone diseases

Excessive consumption of baking soda can also affect the body's ability to absorb calcium. Over a period of time, this can lead to bone disorders and more serious condition such as osteoporosis. Women must follow greater caution, especially if they are not getting enough calcium from their diet.

Kidney Damage

Unsupervised used of baking soda in treatment of acid reflux can also lead to kidney damage. The kidney function may get severely damaged as the body fails to absorb calcium and deposits it in the kidney as stones instead. To prevent that, calcium rich food and beverages must be avoided at least two hours before one consumes baking soda.

Other side effects

While other side effects are rare but one may also experience loss of appetite, breathing problems, nausea, muscle pain, headache, inflammation in feet or ankles, weakness etc, NewsNYork reported.

If acid reflux instances occur commonly, then it is advisable to seek medical attention immediately.