'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 02, 2017 08:04 AM EST
The Elric Brothers

The Elric Brothers(Photo : Fullmetal Alchemist Movie/Twitter)

Not long ago, Warner Bros. Japan released the trailer of the live-action "Fullmetal Alchemist" movie and fans got excited. Just recently, the company has also released the official photos giving fans a first look at the Elric brothers, Edward and Alphonse.

It seems like 2017 is the year of live-action movies adapted from animated series as "Fullmetal Alchemist" is being hyped for its release later this. The movie joins movies from other well-known series including "Ghost in the Shell" starring Scarlett Johanson, "Death Note" and more.

The official photos of Edward and Alphonse were released on the movie's official website. Comic Book reports that the Elric brothers in the movie have the similar look they have in the manga and anime including Ed with his red coat and Alphonse in his suit of armor.

It looks like the movie takes the darker tone of the franchise as it was revealed in the trailer. After the brothers' mother pass, Ed and Alphonse attempted to bring her to life via alchemy and it was a painful lesson for them to learn that such technique was deemed taboo. Judging from the tone of the movie, it seems that the brothers will be on the quest to get the Philosopher's Stone.

The "Fullmetal Alchemist" live action movie's cast is all Japanese. Edward Elric is played by Hey! Say! JUMP idol Ryosuke Yamada, Winry Rockbell is played by Tsubasa Honda, Dean Fujioka plays Roy Mustang and it has been noted that the cast mostly looks like their characters. The movie is directed by Fumihiko Sori who says that he wants to stay as true as he can to the source material by having Japanese characters in a European setting, just like the manga and anime, Kotaku reports.

Are you excited to see the "Fullmetal Alchemist" live action movie in December this year? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

