Amazon Echo Device May Incriminate Suspect in Arkansas Murder Case [DETAILS]

Amazon Echo devices are meant to make lives easier and hands-free with its virtual assistant responding to voice commands. Police for an Arkansas murder cases are looking at one particular device that may incriminate the suspect named James Andrew Bates in the case if it contains audio or records that may be used as evidence against him.

Bates is currently a suspect and has been charged with first-degree murder of Victor Collins. According to Telegraph, Collins was found dead due to asphyxiation inside the bathroom of Bates' home in Arkansas in November 2015. The two were reportedly drinking before the incident happened. Bates is currently set for the murder trial to be done next year.

The police believe that the Amazon Echo device belonging to Bates may contain clues or even audio records that could incriminate him. The wireless speaker contains the virtual assistant Alexa who is responsible for taking voice commands just by saying her name.

On the night of the incident, it was believed that the Echo speaker was used to play music but the nature of the device which can be activated on accident may be the reason why the police want access to its contents.

Engadget reports that police were able to get a warrant for Amazon to release any audio records for Bates via his device. The company was only able to give Bates' purchases and other minor details. However, the police stated that they were able to extract information from the device but it is not clear what they were able to access.

The outlet adds that Bates' automatic water meter in his home detailed that it used 140 gallons of water during that night. It is unclear what it used for but it was suspected that it was used to clear away alleged evidence of the crime.

