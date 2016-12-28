Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox One S Deals: Buy Console, Holiday Bundles to Get Freebies [DETAILS]

Microsoft is holding a sale for their Xbox consoles right up until the end of the year. Those who are waiting to get their hands on an Xbox One and Xbox One S will be pleased to know that there is a freebie with every purchase. Check out the details below!

Depending on the type of console, bundle that is purchased, customers can get freebies from varying retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Gamestop and more. According to Destructoid, Microsoft's sale prices are comparable to the discounts they had for Black Friday and Cyber Monday earlier this year.

For Xbox One and Xbox One S consoles bought at Walmart.com, Best Buy or Amazon, Microsoft says that customers will receive a brand new Xbox Wireless Controller. Those who will get their devices from GameStop, they will get a free Xbox Stereo Headset in the color white or black. Those who will buy directly from Microsoft or Target will get one free game for their new console.

On top of the freebies, customers will also get a $50 gift code from most retailers. However, if the Xbox One or Xbox One S consoles are directly bought from Microsoft, customers will get a free copy of "The Crew" game from Ubisoft.

For those looking to get the Xbox One S, it is considered to be the most worthy to invest on, according to Tech Times. Customers will get the console at a discount price and also be able to play games in 4K UHD Blu-Ray, High Dynamic Range (HDR) setting with a 4K video streaming. Additionally, there are at least 100 Xbox-exclusive games that players can choose to download and play from the Xbox Live network.

Are you ready to get your hands on your own Xbox console before the year ends? What are you most excited to play on it? Tell us in the comment section below.