'Cruel Intentions' TV Series News: NBC Reboot Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar Not Airing [DETAILS]

The "Cruel Intentions" TV series spinoff was originally based off of the 1999 movie starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Philippe and Selma Blair. The TV series was supposed to air on NBC and to be led by the original Kathryn but the TV network has decided to pull the plug on the project.

According to Screen Crush, NBC has a contract with Gellar for the "Cruel Intentions" TV series but it is due to end next week. Two proposed versions of the pilot episode were apparently made with one being milder and one capturing the seductive embodiment of the original movie.

The "Cruel Intentions" TV series will reportedly star Bash Casey, the son of Witherspoon's character Annette Hargrove with Philippe's Sebastian Valmont. The setting will be him going through high school as Gellar's Kathryn Merteuil fights for the control over Valmont International.

Bash reportedly discovers his late father's journal and he navigates through his high school life with his father's scandalous diary by his side. According to Deadline, The series is supposedly set more than a decade since the events of the original "Cruel Intentions" movie and included Taylor John Smith, Sophina Brown, Coby Bell, Bryce Cass, Kate Levering and Samantha Logan.

The "Cruel Intentions" TV series was considered for NBCUniversal's OTT streaming service but it isn't nowhere near complete yet so the series was moved for the summer this year. However, the series was ultimately replaced by "This is Us" earlier this year as NBC President Jennifer Salke said they found the other soap more fitting and that they had to find a suitable season and time slot for the show. SonyTV apparently introduced the series to other networks but so far, no one has taken it yet.

Are you disappointed that the "Cruel Intentions" TV series will no longer air and is there a possibility of it being picked up by other outlets in the future? Tell us what you think by writing your comments below.