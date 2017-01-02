Report: After Dramatic Split; Blac Chyna begins new year with Rob Kardashian

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 10: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna arrive at her Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection at the Hard Rock Cafe.(Photo : Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images) Restrictions)

Instead of spending New Year's Eve in the recent hospital, following a recent health scare, Rob Kardashian was able to ring in 2017 with his leading lady Blac Chyna.

According to Daily mail, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian celebrated the beginning of 2017 by spending a lot of memorable time with their baby girl. Then Chyna shared a series of clips to her snap chat account of Dream and Rob for a sweet New Year's moment on Sunday.

In the snap chat picture, Rob is seen cradling Dream in Rob's arm and Chyna pulls in for a close-up of Dream, who looks happy while with her parents

To make New Year more special, Blac Chyna was seen wearing her engagement ring again, offering concerned fans reassurance that their wedding is back on and that the couple is slowly getting back to where they were a major blowout.

King Cairo with ex-fiancé Tyga, made an appearance as well; the sleepy toddler was seen napping before Chyna came in and woke him up.

As per the report from BET, the twosome looked in good spirits as they enjoyed an intimate dinner on Saturday, with Chyna proudly showing that her engagement ring was firmly back on.

Before an hour of this party, Chyna rocked platinum blonde hair and a plunging halter dress with a netted skirt. This dress showed off her ample cleavage in the fitted look, adding a playful headband that read 'Happy New Year'.

Rob shared a picture on Saturday through snap chat, is fiancée is holding her balloons and flashing her huge diamond rings.

Few days before the celebration Rob was admitted to a medical facility in Hidden Hills, California on Wednesday where he was treated for complications related to his Type 2 Diabetes.

However, Rob's family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can't stand the toxic relationship.

