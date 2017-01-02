ESRB Rates 'Harvest Moon' Video Game Series For A Possible PlayStation 2 On PlayStation 4 Emulation Release

Harvest Moon is a famous farming simulation based mixed Role Playing Video Game with an added flavor of life gameplay and puzzle resolving. Harvest Moon is a gaming series that has received two of its editions on the Sony Interactive Entertainment system, PlayStation2. The series was published by the California-based gaming company Natsume Inc. Recent reports suggest that the two games of the series played on the PlayStation2 have been rated by the ESRB ratings as PS2-on-PS4 games. The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) ratings show that the two games are getting set for a release on thePS4 through emulation.

Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland

The two PlayStation2 games are Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland and Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life. Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland was released in Japan in 2001 as a part of the popular and most-played video gaming series, "The Story of Seasons." In the game, the gamer will take the role of a man at the age of 21 trying to take responsibility for the farm that his deceased Grandfather Tony left for him. The player visits the farm to take his grandfather's belongings, where he meets three "Harvest Sprites" or the Nymphs and the Harvest Goddess who request him to stay on the farm and save it from an impending demolition to make it into a resort and amusement park in a year. The goal of the player is to save his town from its demolition before the end of the year.

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition

The next edition in the series Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is also a similar Role Playing Game played on the PlayStation 2. The game was released in September 2013. It is a farming simulation game where the player starts with a cow, two records, two tomato seeds, and 3000G. He expands the farm, marries and has a Son who will grow into an adult in the course of the game. Each stage of the game comes with some difficulties and challenges in farming, that the player has to solve.

Issues Of Game Slowdown In Harvest Moon Series

Though both the Harvest Moon games were charming and fun to play they had their share of problems. The games often got interrupted by slowdowns and various other errors. Hence, if the two games are going to be rereleased on PlayStation 4, as stated by the ESRB, it is indeed a second chance for these games, says Crunchyroll.

The ESRB Rating Update

But the ESRB site has rated the two games updating them for PS4. PS2 to PS4 version of the games will basically be released as an enhanced emulation along with the trophy support. However, there has not been any official announcement so far in this regard. Hence players are expected to take the news with a grain of salt.