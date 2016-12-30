Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, December 31, 2016 | Updated at 1:49 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

LEDVANCE Announces Hub-Free, Wi-Fi And HomeKit Enabled 'Sylvania Smart Multicolor Bulb'

By Sarah (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 30, 2016 03:27 AM EST
LEDVANCE Announces Sylvania Multicolor Smart Bulbs

LEDVANCE Announces Sylvania Multicolor Smart Bulbs(Photo : A new era of light begins LEDVANCE )

LEDVANCE officially launched its Wi-Fi enabled smart light named the Sylvania Smart Multicolor A19 bulb. It is Home Kit-enabled and it can be controlled through Siri and the iOS 10 Home App in an Apple iPhone. Users will not require a separate hub for this purpose. This is because there are no-hub installations. Users can simply screw in the smart bulb into the source of power. They can then sync the bulb with their Home Kit to gain control of the Sylvania lights.

A Hub-Free Smart Light System

This hub-less system is available both inside as well as outside the house for users. Whenever the user is away the Sylvania smart bulbs can sync with any Apple iOS 10 enabled device such as an Apple TV or an iPad Pro which will act as a hub. This will help users to keep an eye on the lights and control if they should be switched on or off even when they are far away from them.

LEDVANCE's Smart Home Innovation

Aaron Ganick, the head of LEDVANCE's Smart Home Americas Group expressed that for over a century consumers had been looking for the brand Sylvania for some kind of an innovation and that the announcement represented their yet another exciting advancements. He added that for them, the idea of making a Smart Home into reality has always been about quality products that are built under strong partnerships with the top players in the industry.

The LEDVANCE and Apple partnership

On this note, the company has been working with Apple to provide users a Smart Lighting option that works straight on the iPhone's Home App. He said that the company is making it easier or Apple fans to easily and uniformly integrate quality and smart lighting into their home. This brings in convenience and simplicity into the day to day lives of the consumers.

Customized Home App Experiences

According to Mac Rumors, LEDVANCE also said that they have come up with a set of scenes and activities that are related to the home experience in grouping with other HomeKit devices so that they will be able to offer customized home app experience to its users. For instance, users can use a simple phrase like "I'm on my way home," so that they can remotely activate the lights, turn on the AC or the heater and so on.

Release Date and Availability

Businesswire reports that the company will be selling the SYLVANIA Smart Multicolor A19 bulb on Amazon in the US as early as the first quarter of 2017. They are currently selling a collection of Smart bulbs. However, these smart bulbs need hubs to power-up. LEDVANCE also plans to expand its products that will be compatible with the HomeKit all through the next year.

SEE ALSO

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Will Have the Largest World Ever Developed By Ubisoft

Atlus’ Director Hashino Unveils The New JRPG 'Project Re Fantasy'

Arc System Works Confirms the Release of Double Dragon IV on January 30th, 2017

Nintendo Will Release Pokémon Sun & Moon Alola Region Pokédex And Postgame Adventure Guide By February 2017

TagsLEDVANCE, Sylvania, Smart Home, Apple HomeKit-Enabled Smart Multicolor Bulb, HomeKit

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Donald Trump climate change Paris Pact

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Atacama Fog Catchers

‘Fog Catchers’ In Chile Make Water Out Of Thin Air, Harvest 840 Liters A Day

As a response to water shortage, people in a little village in Chile have invented a technique to make water out of thin air. Using large nets dubbed as “Fog Cathers,” the village harvests 840 L of water a day. Read more here.
Publix First To Offer Free Antibiotics To Customers

7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016
A small group of tourists walk toward the entrance to a tomb in The Valley of the Kings on October 23, 2013 in Luxor, Egypt.

Discovered, Compelling Evidence Of New Ancient Tombs at Egypt [VIDEO]
Nativity of Jesus, ca 1512-1513

A Nativity Scene in Ancient Egyptian Painting Was Discovered To Be 5000 Years Old [VIDEO]
One of the two ancient bronze coins, which according to Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists were struck by the Roman procurator of Judea, Valerius Gratus, in the year 17/18 CE.

Ancient Bronze coin found in Jerusalem
Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics