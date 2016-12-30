LEDVANCE Announces Hub-Free, Wi-Fi And HomeKit Enabled 'Sylvania Smart Multicolor Bulb'

LEDVANCE officially launched its Wi-Fi enabled smart light named the Sylvania Smart Multicolor A19 bulb. It is Home Kit-enabled and it can be controlled through Siri and the iOS 10 Home App in an Apple iPhone. Users will not require a separate hub for this purpose. This is because there are no-hub installations. Users can simply screw in the smart bulb into the source of power. They can then sync the bulb with their Home Kit to gain control of the Sylvania lights.

A Hub-Free Smart Light System

This hub-less system is available both inside as well as outside the house for users. Whenever the user is away the Sylvania smart bulbs can sync with any Apple iOS 10 enabled device such as an Apple TV or an iPad Pro which will act as a hub. This will help users to keep an eye on the lights and control if they should be switched on or off even when they are far away from them.

LEDVANCE's Smart Home Innovation

Aaron Ganick, the head of LEDVANCE's Smart Home Americas Group expressed that for over a century consumers had been looking for the brand Sylvania for some kind of an innovation and that the announcement represented their yet another exciting advancements. He added that for them, the idea of making a Smart Home into reality has always been about quality products that are built under strong partnerships with the top players in the industry.

The LEDVANCE and Apple partnership

On this note, the company has been working with Apple to provide users a Smart Lighting option that works straight on the iPhone's Home App. He said that the company is making it easier or Apple fans to easily and uniformly integrate quality and smart lighting into their home. This brings in convenience and simplicity into the day to day lives of the consumers.

Customized Home App Experiences

According to Mac Rumors, LEDVANCE also said that they have come up with a set of scenes and activities that are related to the home experience in grouping with other HomeKit devices so that they will be able to offer customized home app experience to its users. For instance, users can use a simple phrase like "I'm on my way home," so that they can remotely activate the lights, turn on the AC or the heater and so on.

Release Date and Availability

Businesswire reports that the company will be selling the SYLVANIA Smart Multicolor A19 bulb on Amazon in the US as early as the first quarter of 2017. They are currently selling a collection of Smart bulbs. However, these smart bulbs need hubs to power-up. LEDVANCE also plans to expand its products that will be compatible with the HomeKit all through the next year.