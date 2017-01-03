Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Mars Mission 2030: NASA designs 'New Concept' for houses on Mars

By Debabrata Sabud (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 03, 2017 10:54 AM EST
HAMPTON, VA - FEBRUARY 9: In this handout provided by NASA, NASA Administrator Charles Bolden talks about the agencyâs scientific and technological achievements, and cutting-edge future work, including sending American astronauts to Mars in the 2030s, dur

HAMPTON, VA - FEBRUARY 9: In this handout provided by NASA, NASA Administrator Charles Bolden talks about the agencyâs scientific and technological achievements, and cutting-edge future work, including sending American astronauts to Mars in the 2030s, dur(Photo : Photo by NASA/Bill Ingalls via Getty Images))

NASA has finally designed a new concept for a building on Mars, as the space agency continues the push toward its goal of sending humans to the red planet by the 2030s.

NASA has reported that the dome-design building on Mars would both protect astronauts from Mars harmful cosmic radiation and be almost infinitely scalable.

According to The Huffington Post, the previous report has suggested that Mars holds, almost as much as water in Lake Superior. This incident turned scientists to the material when envisioning a future home for Mars residents.

The design is just a series of potential concept on Mars, but the idea has several major booms. The building's structure would be lightweight, able to be deployed using robots and filled with waters before any humans arrive. The water stored can also be used as a craft rocket fuel.

As per the report from INFO-EUROPA, NASA is closely working toward 2030 NASA's manned mission plan. NASA has a plan in 2020 to send another rover on the planet to follow up on the work by the curiosity. Finally, the space agency will start a series of missions in 2018 near the moon to test human capacity for life off Earth.

The ice home concept was developed in collaboration with the team from Space Exploration Architecture (SEArch) and Clouds Architecture Office.According to the engineer of the team Kevin Vipaetz," aluminum currently the beast solution out there for an early Mars Outpost as it offers several advantages over underground bun aluminum structures".

The project director of Langley Research Center, Kevin Kempton said," the dome's design would make it feel "like you're in a home and not a cave".

However, several scientists have reported that ice home is a novel idea, but there are no guarantees what design the space agency will ultimately use on the planet.

Kempton says," After months of travel in space, your new home is ready for you to move in; it will be a great day"

TagsNASA, Mars Mission 2030, Manned Mission, Building Concept

