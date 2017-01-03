Priyanka Chopra Wishes Deepika Padukone Well For The Success of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Her Debut Hollywood Film

Advertisement

When two divas of Bollywood make their entry into Hollywood one after the other it is normal to expect some fireworks. But the reactions of the two superstars paint a different picture.

According to a report published by The Huffington Post, Priyanka Chopra, the Quantico star from India, answered questions from the press on Deepika Padukone's debut in Hollywood with the release of 'XxX: Return of Xander Cage' in January.

Chopra said that she was happy for Padukone, whom she considers beautiful and talented, and judging from the trailers her film with Vin Diesel should do well. She also wished Padukone for the success of her debut Hollywood film and hoped that Padukone would realize her dreams.

In another report published by Emirates 24/7, Chopra was even more praiseworthy of her colleague from Bollywood and wanted her to do well in Hollywood. This, despite Chopra's own indifferent reactions from fans to her Baywatch trailers.

As the same report indicated, Padukone, on her part, is exuberant about the fact that her debut movie is getting released in India first, even before making its Hollywood release.

Padukone being upbeat is understandable as Vin Diesel is a popular actor in India and generally his films do well in India.

According to the same report, another reason for Padukone's optimism is the credits of the film 'XxX: Return of Xander Cage.' The movie is being produced by Vin Diesel himself. The movie is the third of a series and comes eleven years after the release of the second one.

Padukone and Chopra share a hot and cold relationship in Bollywood and their rivalry reached some inflection point when their movie Bajirao Mastani became a hit with reports of simmering discontent between them.

It was another matter that the story line of the movie had Ranvir Singh (the hero in the movie) and Padukone sharing an extra-marital affair despite Ranvir being married to Chopra in the movie. In real life Ranvir Singh and Padukone seem to be having a serious affair.