LG News and Release Date: LG offers new set of High-End UHD TV's that features Nano Cell Innovation, will be viewed in CES 2017

The LG Electronics' is now engaging the most progressive color-enhancing LCD panel innovation that angles up to 60 degrees, which is uplifting news for the family members who often consigned to an awful seat in the living room. LG's SUPER UHD TV's that features Nano Cell technology are expected to take LCD TV viewing to a radically new level of CES 2017 that opens this week in Las Vegas. Super UHD TV line for 2017 has three models ( SJ9500, SJ5800, and SJ8000) that revolves around Nano Cell LCD's, which guarantee more precise and reliable colors.

According to the LG Newsroom, the third generation of LG SUPER UHD TV lineup that features Nano Cell innovation will render possible sensible images, making profoundly nuanced, accurate colors while empowering more extensive viewing angles. The Nano Cell LCD display offers an innovative advantage by utilizing uniformly-sized particles that are perfect for large, high-resolution TVs. Nano Cell accomplished such an impressive outcome by absorbing surplus light wavelengths which improve the purity of the colors showed on the screen.

The Korean company is even going so far as to partner with Technicolor in a bid to enhance the accuracy through both exceptional Technicolor Expert Model and support for Advance HDR. LG is likewise promising some more sophisticated way to deal high dynamic range imagery regarding of its configuration. All the Nano Cell sets to show off an Active HDR feature that inserts HDR information into a zone in every casing. Meanwhile, an HDR Effect feature punches up the quality of standard pictures, as Engadget reported.

Moreover, LG's new Nano Cell TV's use enhanced ULTRA Luminance innovation to convey brighter, and crisper picture. It supported with BT.2020 that has the capacity to render more than a billion of possible colors in every new LG SUPER UHD TV that furnished with Active HDR and Dolby Vision that allow for the display of next generation of HDR content that has been intended to render brighter scenes with more prominent shadow detail. The active HDR permits the TV to handle the HDR picture frame-by-frame and embeds dynamic information where it is needed.

Recent webOS Smart TV implementation helps LG's whole lineup of premium TV's incredibly becoming user-friendly. The LG's webOS 3.5 is equipped with an upgrade for simpler control and quicker access when using the improved Magic Remote and the new Magic Link feature. Viewers can now instantly get their most favorite services such as Netflix and Amazon by pressing the single button on the remote, taking advantage of a wide variation of entertaining 4K programming.

LG SUPER UHD TV features the staggering Ultra Slim design with the one of a kind crescent-shaped stand that gives the 55 inch SJ9500 for just 6.9mm at its most slender point. Whether on the top of a TV stand or mounted on the wall, the LG SUPER UHD TV will beautifully improve pretty much in any home. According to the president of the LG Homes Entertainment Company, Nano Cell is another case of how LG is developing and pushing the limits of display technology to meet the advancing needs of clients