Saturday, December 31, 2016

Samsung Latest News: Samsung Quantum Dot Curved Monitors, High Quality Resolution is Built for Gamers

Dec 30, 2016
Samsung 34-Inch Gaming Monitor - Hands On - IFA 2016

Samsung 34-Inch Gaming Monitor - Hands On - IFA 2016

 

Samsung Quantum Dot monitor curved is built for the gamers in mind that demonstrate the continuation of leadership with entertainment imaged display market. The device guarantee to make more deeply engaging gaming experiences that look as good as they could. It appears to be focusing on Mac clients and designers with the model that based on the sharp-looking white shading scheme and promoting shots

According to Samsung Newsroom, the monitor CH711 is available in two variations the 27 inch and 31.5 inches that convey brilliant, and outwardly shocking picture quality, regardless of the substance being delighted in. The CH711 makes a content plainly noticeable wherever you might be in a room because it features 1,800E curvature and has an ultrawide of 178-degree viewing edge. It empowers viewers to change the monitor's horizontal and vertical position to ideal optimal comfort due to its ergonomic design.

The CH711's smooth, sophisticated 360-degree configuration complements any desktop or stylistic layout and a white chassis feature a dazzling three-sided Boundless design. Cords are covered up in the stand, which likewise gives you chance to flip the monitor to a vertical position, however, the big curve might make the format somewhat a bit awkward. Display experts think that OLED picture quality is better than quantum dots because of the flawless blacks and absence of light bleed.

However, Engadget stated that quantum dot display does not experience any suffering from OLED's lag issues and are in change over normal LEDs, setting them to a better decision for gaming monitors. At CES 2017, Samsung will show off another Quantum Dot monitor aside from CH711, the pioneering GFG70, which is accessible in 24 and 27-inch sizes, and a super premium CF791 that packs a 34-inch, 3,440 x 1,400 display. The three models are accompanied with a display port, that sits nearby two HDMI inputs and a 3.5mm earphone jack. If there is an AMD graphics card available, Quantum screens are increasingly worth consideration since they are good with FreeSync, the company's dynamic refresh system.

The CFG70 offers gamer-friendly features, as well as propelled calibration choices to amend better picture presentation for any of the FPS, RTS, RPG, and AOS gaming genres. While the CF791 Quantum Dot curved, performs like when using for work that delivers unparalleled clarity and fine detail. It has an integrated height flexibility stand that delivers ergonomic comfort and makes the CF791 perfect for any workstation or office environment.

 

