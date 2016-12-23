Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, December 23, 2016

Samsung Latest Update: Galaxy A3 (2017); FCC Certificate Approved and suggest to launched on 2017

First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 12:53 AM EST
Samsung's rumored Galaxy A3 is one step closer to reality

Samsung's rumored Galaxy A3 is one step closer to reality

Rumors about Samsung's 2017 follow-up has yet to be formally reported, yet could be a step closer to making the bounce from a rumor to reality. Samsung Galaxy A3 2017's description was spotted on the FCC's accreditation site. It appears to be present that the wait is finally over as Samsung Galaxy A3's certification has been set up by the FCC.

According to CNET, the FCC posting is being petitioned for a gadget with the model number SM-A320F. They believe that this model number is the model number of new Galaxy A3 because of the similarity to 2016 A3 model (SM-A310F). However, the listing does not show too much, just a certain Wi-Fi credentials and that was issued on December 1. Some reports are stated that A3 will be launch in January, as the FCC certification propose that launch is on its way.

The FCC documentation uncovers that the handset will feature an E-label. Considering that FCC name is frequently placed inside the battery compartment, replacing the physical name with an E-mark is regularly a sign that the battery powering handset is non-removable. In that case, a 3000mAh battery is said to control the mobile and a unique mark scanner lives inside the home button.

Only a couple of days prior, Roland Quandt, the tipster said that the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) and Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) will be both revealed amidst January on the Western European market. The pair will be offered with different shades such as black, blue, gold, and pink. The Galaxy A3 (2017) will be at an estimated cost of $365 USD, while the Galaxy A5 (2017) will carry a value of $468 USD, as Phone Arena reported.

Galaxy A3 (2017) is expected to sport a 4.7-inch screen with 720 x 1280 resolution and wears a model number of SM-A320F as per visit to the FCC. It has an octa-core CPU that will control the unit and runs at 1.5GHZ clock speed with a 3GB RAM. With an IP68 accreditation rating, the unit will have the capacity to remain to drown in up to 5 feet depth of water for about 30-minutes.

 

