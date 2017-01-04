Dell Laptop: The 2-in-1 version of the XPS 13 With Cutting-Edge Specs

The Dell XPS 13 has been one of the best ultraportable notebooks on 2016. A 13-inch notebook with an 11-inch impression, it is a strong choice for purchasers searching for premium complete consolidated with a decent performance bundle.

While it was dependably a conventional notepad, Dell has now made it into a 2-in-1. The new XPS 13 2-in-1 is Dell's solution for Lenovo's Yoga and HP's 360 range. The organization has fundamentally included pivots that permit the screen to overlay the distance back so you can utilize the notebook in tablet mode, tent mode or a presentation mode. Gracious despite everything you get that beautiful (nearly) bezel-less display reports, Tech2.

With respect to the features, the new 2-in-1 is marginally smaller than the original since it is running on the new Intel seventh era Kaby Lake processor. While Dell says you can decide on a Core i5 or a Core i7 processor, it is not what you think. On account of Intel's new naming plan, these are really Core M processors permitting Dell to offer a fanless design. However, that could be a trade off on the overall performance. According to ZDNet, Memory choices go up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

With respect to the ports, Dell has rolled out some flawed improvements. You get two USB Type-C ports, one of which is Thunderbolt 3.0 compatible. These ports can be utilized to charge the machine or interface and catalyst to two 4K shows at once. Dell will likewise package a USB-C connector for interfacing more seasoned peripherals. Dell has expelled the full SD card space and supplanted it with a micro SD one, which could anguish for photographers.

Clearly, the new XPS 13 2-in-1 is not an update for the original XPS 13, rather its an alternative. Prices start at $1000 (Rs 68,000 approx) and it will start shipping in the US from 5 January.