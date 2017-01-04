NBA Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo:The Most Fascinating Point Guard In History

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks in action against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on December 1, 2016 in New York City(Photo : Getty Images/Al Bello)

NBA is a world of its own with various superstars only a few have received credit to remain in history. One such person is Giannis Antetokounmpo, recently Giannis has been known as the most intriguing point guard in NBA history.

Giannis is also considered as the tallest with an athletic appearance he height is exactly 6 '11. Being the tallest is surely a great advantage to the ring but this is not the only reason why he is considered as an interesting point guard. It seems that Giannis has many other reasons as well.

According to Sports Illustrated, Giannis takes out his rage for every shot he missed by staying up late and practicing up to 3 a.m. He stated that he gets really mad if he goes home right after the game and he is afraid that he will not be able to get that anger out from him.

One of the most popular magazines Sports Illustrated has brought the Bucks superstar on its cover. Giannis has also had a tough and determent journey to NBA, as stated on NBA his journey began right from the streets of Greece and he has achieved in becoming the Bucks first all star since 2004.

Giannis moved to be one of the top players in the Eastern Conference in his fourth NBA season. There is no doubt about it that Giannis earned his way through with real hard work and dedication.

The star has been good in everything as he is more of an all-rounder in leading the Bucks to points. Being good with his blocks, steals and assists his rebounds have also been good enough. In an interview he said that this is something he cannot push aside and say that he has made it. For him playing and continuing to do hard work will only make him a better person.