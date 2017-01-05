Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

‘Steven Universe’ S4: Rose Had To Choose Between Pearl And Greg; New Eps To Explore Rose x Pearl

Jan 05, 2017
The new season of 'Steven Universe' is nearing and fans are wondering if creators of the Cartoon Network series will be able to focus on one of the most powerful relationships in the show: Rose x Pearl. There are rumors that the next episodes of the show will touch on the two gems' relationship and may even answer why Rose chose Greg Universe over Pearl.

According to a thread in the 'Steven Universe' Wiki, Rose Quartz actually loved Pearl, like a friend. The two worked together, defended the world from evil and actually had a wonderful time together until Rose fell madly in love with the young Greg Universe. Many fans actually thought that Rose did not share the same strong feelings that Pearl had for her and that their relationship was more of a one-sided love.

A few episodes back, 'Steven Universe' featured how Rose Quartz met Greg and how they became lovers. Pearl was angry at first but later she sacrificed her love to see her beloved Rose happy. On the other hand, Rose has never realized what her true feelings were of Pearl and she only came to realize this when she met and fell in love with a human.

For fans who are unsure about Pearl and Rose Quartz's relationship, reading the 'Steven Universe' wiki may help. Fandom describes Pearl as a member of the Crystal Gems and is a sole confidante of Rose Quartz. Pearl is a perfectionist but could be pessimistic especially about humans. She is incredibly dedicated to protecting humanity out of her love, loyalty and admiration for Rose

Over the course of the series, Pearl's love and loyalty to Rose Quartz have been hinted until an episode entitled 'Last One Out of Beach City' aired with a mysterious girl that she was infatuated with. The girl appeared throughout the episode and had a striking resemblance to Rose Quartz.

'Steven Universe' season 4 starts January 30 with five new episodes to be shown daily and dubbed as 'Stevenbomb.' The episodes are 'Steven's Dream,' 'Adventures in Light Distortion,' 'Gem Heist,' 'The Zoo' and 'That Will Be All'

 

