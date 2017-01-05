Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie divorce: Jolie alleges that ‘Allied’ actor desperate to seal custody papers because he fears people will learn his abusive ‘truth’

2015 Entertainment Innovator Angelina Jolie Pitt (L) and Brad Pitt attend the WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on November 4, 2015 in New York City.(Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

According to the court documents filed by "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actress, she claims that the actor wants the custody and divorce papers sealed because he doesn't want people to know the ugly truth behind the failure of their marriage and his abusive relationship with the children.

The final round of divorce proceedings had the ex-couple come to agreement that the details should be wrapped up. A reliable source close to the case told People Magazine that it is a relief to see that she has finally come to terms with sealing the documents, weeks after Pitt and his lawyer requested for it.

In a report by USA Today, it was noted that Pitt wanted the documents sealed to protect the privacy of their children. This in contrary to Jolie's latest filing in which slammed her ex-husband for choosing to keep the case private because of detailed investigations conducted by Department of Children and Family Services and FBI, following the allegations of child abuse.

A source close to the "Big Short" actor says that since he has already been cleared by FBI, Jolie's attempt to use child abuse as a line of attack is senseless. However, Angie's source claims that his behavior may not be criminal, but it did leave the children "traumatized."

Meanwhile, the couple's divorce battle is getting bitter by the day as the actor's request to see his children was rejected, late last year. The actor confessed to his close friends that this has been the "worst holiday season" ever, as he is trying to cope with the divorce and allegations.

The insider source claims that Pitt missed his kids desperately on Christmas and New Year. He also added that the actor is a broken man and he has cried so many times that he is not ashamed anymore.