Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 06, 2017 | Updated at 12:35 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie divorce: Jolie alleges that ‘Allied’ actor desperate to seal custody papers because he fears people will learn his abusive ‘truth’

By Kanika Gupta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 05, 2017 10:20 AM EST
2015 Entertainment Innovator Angelina Jolie Pitt (L) and Brad Pitt attend the WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on November 4, 2015 in New York City.

2015 Entertainment Innovator Angelina Jolie Pitt (L) and Brad Pitt attend the WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on November 4, 2015 in New York City.(Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

According to the court documents filed by "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actress, she claims that the actor wants the custody and divorce papers sealed because he doesn't want people to know the ugly truth behind the failure of their marriage and his abusive relationship with the children.

The final round of divorce proceedings had the ex-couple come to agreement that the details should be wrapped up. A reliable source close to the case told People Magazine that it is a relief to see that she has finally come to terms with sealing the documents, weeks after Pitt and his lawyer requested for it.

In a report by USA Today, it was noted that Pitt wanted the documents sealed to protect the privacy of their children. This in contrary to Jolie's latest filing in which slammed her ex-husband for choosing to keep the case private because of detailed investigations conducted by Department of Children and Family Services and FBI, following the allegations of child abuse.

A source close to the "Big Short" actor says that since he has already been cleared by FBI, Jolie's attempt to use child abuse as a line of attack is senseless. However, Angie's source claims that his behavior may not be criminal, but it did leave the children "traumatized."

Meanwhile, the couple's divorce battle is getting bitter by the day as the actor's request to see his children was rejected, late last year. The actor confessed to his close friends that this has been the "worst holiday season" ever, as he is trying to cope with the divorce and allegations.

The insider source claims that Pitt missed his kids desperately on Christmas and New Year. He also added that the actor is a broken man and he has cried so many times that he is not ashamed anymore.

SEE ALSO

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ news: Disney confirms Thor’s team up with the Hulk & Doctor Strange

Baking Soda & Acid Reflux: 5 deadly things you didn’t know about Acid Reflux home remedy

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 news: These 3 features will make it the best tablet of 2017 [Report]

TagsBrad Pitt Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Angelina child custody, brad pitt and angelina jolie divorce

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

subtype of AH3 called H3N2. Disaster Medical Control Center

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Deacon to make an album with rayna Nashville season 5 premiere episode

Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks

NBA Rumors: Paul Millsap Could Leave Atlanta Hawks

Regardless of the possibility that easygoing fans don't grasp Millsap's work, fans can wager that rival GMs, mentors, and rivals see exactly how great he is on the court.
UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor reacts as he walks on stage for UFC 205 Weigh-ins at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2016 in New York City.

Headline: Mc Gregor’s Next Rival :a twister for UFC
MMA News: What Now For Ronda Rousey

MMA News: What Now For Ronda Rousey
James Rodriguez Vows To Stay In Madrid Despite Manchester United Link

James Rodriguez Vows To Stay In Madrid Despite Manchester United Link
Duke’s Grayson Allen Returns For Blue Devils After 1-game Suspension

Duke's Grayson Allen Returns For Blue Devils After 1- Game Suspension
WrestleMania 25

Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka Has Been Cleared Off Over Homicide Charges In The 1983 Death Of Nancy Argentino [VIDEO]
2017 NBA All-Star Game

Top 10 Most Deserving Starters for 2017 NBA All-Star Game

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics