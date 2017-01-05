Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 06, 2017

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to Play Bad Guy in DCEU's 'Shazam;' Superman, Black Adam crossover likely

By Kanika Gupta
Jan 05, 2017
Actors Dwayne Johnson (L) and Nicole Scherzinger attend The World Premiere of Disneys 'MOANA' at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, November 14, 2016 in Hollywood, CA.

Actors Dwayne Johnson (L) and Nicole Scherzinger attend The World Premiere of Disneys 'MOANA' at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, November 14, 2016 in Hollywood, CA.(Photo : Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Even though "Shazam" has been in the works for quite sometime, there has been no public information since its announcement in late 2014. However, lack of public information did not waver Dwayne Johnson, also popularly known as The Rock, to talk about the upcoming project and why he chose to play the bad guy in the film.

Johnson explains that he understands that he is playing the antagonist in the film. However, he loves Black Adam's backstory of how his character starts off as a slave and becomes what he is because he was wronged. He added, "I think that Black Adam has always been, to me, the most intriguing superhero."

As he answered fan comments on his YouTube channel, the fans couldn't help but notice that Johnson referred to Black Adam's character as a DC superhero. It is important to note that in Black Adams' entire comics stint, he has only fought off the heroes, started a genocide, initiated World War 3, responsible for killing millions, and did all things villainous, Gizmodo reported.

But the ardent DC fans will know that Black Adams' character has come a long way from being the bad guy only. He can be called an anti-hero because he is almost always locked in a battle with Shazam, but that is because they have different ways of keeping the humanity safe, especially when it comes to keeping his own home country, Kahndaq, safe.

"Shazam" was announced by DCEU on Sep. 3, 2014 when Johnson took to Twitter revealing to his fans that he will play the character of Black Adam. Since then, Warner Bros has not disclosed much about the film as it is still two and a half years away from release, or the actor who will be cast to play the protagonist, Shazam.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post, Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson tease about the possibility of seeing Black Adam, to be played by Johnson, and Cavill's Superman in a movie together as they used the hashtag "#DCWorldsWillCollide."

 Merry Christmas a Happy New Year from Superman and Black Adam @therock . Today we drink like gentleman and come together as friends. We're excited for what the future brings.. #DangerousGentleman #DCWorldsWillCollide #Superman

A photo posted by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:20am PST

 

Johnson has been showing his interest to work with Cavill ever since he was signed on for his DC role. "One day you will see Black Adam go at it with Superman or Batman or any of the DC characters," he revealed in his interview with Total Film last year.

"Shazam" is still scheduled to arrive in theaters on April 5, 2019.

