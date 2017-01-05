Samsung Latest Update: Samsung Flagship QLED TV Series Revealed on CES 2017 with Three Accessible Models

QLED is basically a new variety of quantum-dot TV innovation that featured in Samsung's 2016 SUHD (Super UHD) range. The Samsung TV's of 2017 has quite recently unleashed on the eve of the annual CES in Las Vegas, though they have put back with a firmly astounding agenda by releasing their latest flagship televisions the QLED series. Samsung is about to challenge the idea that OLED TV's will give the greatest picture quality in the living room.

The Verge reported that the QLED series will be accessible in three models: the Q9, Q8, and Q7. Samsung said that QLED TV represents its best image quality and viewing experience. On the other hand, the company insisted that it is made with a genuine upgrade compared to the flagship TV's that revealed just a year ago. One of those upgraded TV's are related to the brightness that which the QLED TV's achieves the peak of brightness between 1,500 and 2,000 nits, that is above from the 1,000 peak from 2016's lineup.

In addition, Forbes stated that with so many nits of brightness is what must be characterized as a transformative effect on its wide range of color spectrums that is associated with the most HDR sources. The colors are at extraordinary viewing angles which held more precisely than the last year's OLED TVS, which showed a perceptible shift in shading tone when seen from the side. The performance qualities of the new metal alloy Quantum Dots have likewise empowered Samsung to convey a totally revised LCD panel structure.

Advertisement

Samsung said that much of this is conceivable because it is using a new metal material along with the quantum dot nanocrystals. Yet, just to clear up some perplexity, Samsung's QLED TVs are still required to backlighting and those crystals do not self-radiate in the same way as OLEDs do. Making this revolutionary black level improvement will make even more amazing as it is accompanied by an instantly obvious and truly stunning increase in brightness, unlike the 2016's Samsung models.

Samsung's 2017 TVs are still empowered by Tizen as the feature basically the same user interface as last year. However, there is some new addition like sports mode that can accumulate scores and any other content that was loved most and an extended Music segment that can promptly launch the Spotify in any other streaming services. On the other hand, QLED TVs has a clear-colored 'Invisible Connection cable' that keeps running from the TV to an outside breakout box where it finds all the HDMI ports and other critical connections which have a separate input.