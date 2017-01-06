‘Attack on Titan’ Season 2 Spoilers, Release Date: Significant Revelations, Darker Events Might Be Coming With ‘Clash of Titans’ & ‘Uprising’ Arcs

“Attack on Titan,” otherwise called “Shingeki no Kyojin” is really one of the most highly anticipated anime series, and due to the success of its first season, fans have longed for the release of its second season. Now, the long wait is finally over as “Attack on Titan Season 2” has been confirmed.

The new season will be aired in February 2017. According to Comic Book, it is speculated that the next season might feature the "Clash of Titans" and "Uprising" arc including new characters and new story line.

As further reported by Geek Exchange, the “Clash of Titan” arc with 16 chapters contain some of the most significant revelation in the entire attack of Titan series. In this arc, the mystery behind the identity of the Colossal Titan will be revealed alongside the appearance of another titan shifter from the 104th Training Corps.

In addition, considerably, the most significant plot point in the entire arc would be the battle between the Rogue Titan and the Armored Titan. Meanwhile, the “Uprising” arc with 20 chapters, shift the story into a more mature, with graver and darker themes. This arc will surely turn the audiences’ world upside down since it ends with the new heir to the throne’s rise to power and the beginning of the Survey Corps’ new expedition to retake Wall Maria.

A new character will set forth in the second season. This character is not just an ordinary Titan since it has the ability to speak and have a high level of intelligence. This Titan also has the ability to shift into human form like the others. And he will be called “Zeke” in his human form.

Fans are quite disappointed due to the new story line and characters since they wanted the sequel to happen. However, the creator of the anime assured that “Attack on Titan Season 2” will be more exciting and thrilling than the first season.

There will be a higher probability that the second season will cover the same number of manga chapters as for the first season. For that reason, featuring the Clash of the Titan and Uprising Arc in the “Attack on Titan Season 2” will be possible.