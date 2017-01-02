Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

AMD’s Zen News & Updates: Intel-level Performance With Cheaper Price, Game Changer; To Arrive Early This Year

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 02, 2017 10:12 PM EST
This handout photo shows the VoodooPC Envy m:855, the most powerful notebook for Gaming, now featuring the AMD Athlon 64 Processor.

This handout photo shows the VoodooPC Envy m:855, the most powerful notebook for Gaming, now featuring the AMD Athlon 64 Processor.(Photo : Getty Images/VoodooPC)

AMD’s next generation Zen CPUs threaten to end the dominance of Intel in the tech market. If you have been following the tech publications, recent reports suggest that a very real comeback of AMD with Ryzen will spell a major trouble to Intel, and these are some of the reasons why this is so.

Although the pricing schemed of the next-gen CPU has not been announced yet, MobiPicker speculated that AMD is likely to drop its price that is considerably cheaper than Intel’s. Users might even expect a price of less than $200.

Further pointing out that Intel has been capitalizing and taking advantage of its dominance by releasing overpriced products, the cheap pricing scheme of its competitor might throw it off over the ridge. As Zen grow popular with the consumers, Intel might be forced to drop the prices of its product as well.

With this price, however, the core-counts could be compromised considering that AMD needs to profit out of Zen as well. As such, an 8-core CPU which is under $200 might stay as a subject of imagination.

It is then a challenge for AMD to be able to provide a not-so-expensive but highly-efficient CPU. But the real question that WCCFTECH posted, is on what kind of overclock the company use will.

Contrary to earlier reports that Zen overclocks to 5GHz on all-cores, the media outlet said that the OC is for a single core which is a good news considering that if a single core can hit such high amount on air, then users can realistically expect cherry chips to overclock up to 3.8 to 4.0GHz on all-cores with a high-end cooler and a mature enough revision of the processor. This means that a Zen chip with a decent OC can give a performance that might even beat Intel’s $1000 i7-6900.

AMD’s Ryzen CPU line-up is expected to be released during the first quarter of the year. Providing an Intel-level performance but half the cost, this might be an ultimate game changer to the tech industry so stay tuned for more exciting updates!

