Qualcomm To Launch Snapdragon 835 Next Week at CES: Samsung Galaxy S8 Might First To Use Chip

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf speaks during a press event at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center for the 2014 International CES on January 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo : Getty Images/Justin Sullivan)

From their series of tweets, Qualcomm announced the debut of the newest Snapdragon chip, the Snapdragon 835 next week. The debut will happen at the Consumer Electronic Shows or CES next week in Las Vegas. CES is a 3-day event starting on January 5, 2017.

The chip is claimed to come with Quick Charge 4 technology that makes 5 hours of battery life with 5 minutes of charging a possibility. Quick Charge 4 is also expected to provide a 20 percent faster charging and a 30 percent higher efficiency rates in comparison to its predecessor, Quick Charge 3. This massive improvement is a courtesy of Dual Charge parallel charge technology, that will be incorporated in the chip.

Qualcomm will be partnering with Samsung to manufacture the upcoming Snapdragon 835 mobile processor. The processor will be based on Samsung’s newest 10nm, FinFET process, which makes it the smallest Snapdragon chip to date, reported GSM Arena.

Advertisement

A 10nm chip is “1,000 times smaller than a strand of hair,” according to the company, and will have “a significantly smaller footprint than their 14nm predecessors.” Qualcomm says the new node will “help Snapdragon 835 processors achieve high-quality power efficiency and performance.”

The company says 10nm FinFET process allows 30 percent increase in area efficiency with a 27 percent improvement in performance or up to 40 percent less power consumption, as per Indian Express. Likewise, leaks are claiming that Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S8 will be the first phone to be installed with the Snapdragon 835 processor. There are also claims that Samsung will use the Exynos processor for the S8 instead.

On the other hand, Xiaomi Mi 6 is rumored to be the first Chinese phone to receive the new Snapdragon 835 Processor. The Xiaomi Mi 6 will be released around February next year.